New Delhi: The much-anticipated Holi track from Sikandar is finally here! The teaser for the song “Bam Bam Bhole,” featuring Salman Khan, has been released and is already creating a buzz. The teaser opens with a captivating rap that sets the tone for an electrifying ride, blending seamlessly with vibrant visuals filled with colors, capturing the festive energy of Holi.

The rap, written and performed by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash, and Husxain (Bombay Lokal), along with Kid Rappers Bhimrao Jogu, Sarfaraz Shaikh, and Faisal Ansari (The Dharavi Dream Project), adds a raw, energetic vibe to the track.

As the beats drop, Salman Khan makes his iconic entry with trademark swag, owning the screen with every move. With dynamic dance sequences, infectious beats, and a burst of colors, this Holi song is set to become an unforgettable anthem.

Composed by the legendary Pritam, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Bam Bam Bhole is set to be a showstopper. The song is releasing tomorrow, so get ready for an epic celebration of music, rhythm, and Salman Khan’s unbeatable dance moves.