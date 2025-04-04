New Delhi: Ever since the release of Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar, the buzz around the movie has been palpable. With consistently rising box office figures, it shows fans love. Amidst the overwhelming response from audiences, the film has crossed Rs 150 crore mark worldwide.

Despite the unprecedented scale of piracy, Salman's stardom has kept the film strong at the box office. After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark on its second day, the film has now reached Rs 150 crore within just four days worldwide.

This is yet another remarkable milestone in Sikandar's box office journey. Salman Khan's fans are flocking to theaters in huge numbers, with shows running at maximum capacity and additional screenings being added to meet demand.

Having arrived as a perfect Eid treat from Salman Khan, the film is nothing less than a grand celebration for fans.