Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2879498https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/salman-khans-sikandar-receives-support-from-sunny-deol-with-heartfelt-post-2879498.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SIKANDAR

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Receives Support From Sunny Deol With Heartfelt Post

Sunny Deol showed his support for Salman Khan’s Sikandar by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram ahead of the film’s release.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Receives Support From Sunny Deol With Heartfelt Post (Image: X)

New Delhi: Salman Khan's much-anticipated action thriller, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has finally been released today, March 30, 2025, coinciding with the festivities of Eid al-Fitr. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film's release, and now that it's out, the excitement is palpable.

Celebrities from the bollywood industry are also showing their support. The latest to join the list is action star Sunny Deol, known for his blockbuster film 'Gadar'. Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, he shared an intense poster of 'Sikandar' and captioned, "My Dear @beingsalmankhan, all the very best for #Sikandar release Chak De Fatte!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

 

On the work front, Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film, Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni. The trailer, which was released on March 24, has already generated a buzz, and the film, which also stars Randeep Hooda, is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK