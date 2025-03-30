New Delhi: Salman Khan's much-anticipated action thriller, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has finally been released today, March 30, 2025, coinciding with the festivities of Eid al-Fitr. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film's release, and now that it's out, the excitement is palpable.

Celebrities from the bollywood industry are also showing their support. The latest to join the list is action star Sunny Deol, known for his blockbuster film 'Gadar'. Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, he shared an intense poster of 'Sikandar' and captioned, "My Dear @beingsalmankhan, all the very best for #Sikandar release Chak De Fatte!"

On the work front, Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film, Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni. The trailer, which was released on March 24, has already generated a buzz, and the film, which also stars Randeep Hooda, is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2025.