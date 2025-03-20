New Delhi: Finally, the wait is over as the makers of Sikandar have officially revealed its highly anticipated release date. Set to hit the big screens on March 30, 2025, Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has kept the audience hooked with its teaser and songs. Now, the announcement of its release has further elevated the ever-rising excitement!

The makers took to their social media and shared a new poster featuring Salman Khan in and as Sikandar, announcing the release date. They further jotted down the caption -

"Celebrating festivals of India with Sikandar

Iss baar celebration hoga triple! We're coming on the

occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid!

#Sikandar releases Worldwide in theatres near you on 30th

March 2025

See you at the movies"

The release of Sikandar on March 30, 2025, is indeed an auspicious occasion, as the nation will be celebrating festivals like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the beginning of a new year in Maharashtra and South India. Moreover, Salman Khan will continue his tradition of delivering an Eid blockbuster, treating his fans from the very next day.

Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film will be released on March 30, 2025.