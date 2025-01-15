New Delhi: Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar starring Salman Khan is high on the buzzword already. After the release of its action-packed teaser, fans' excitement is at its peak. Adding to the positive word comes yet another feat. Sikandar has secured the top spot on IMDb’s list of Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss and starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the film has already captured the hearts of fans even before its release.

Expressing his gratitude and excitement, director AR Murugadoss shared, “I’m deeply humbled to see Sikandar topping the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025! Working with Salman Khan has been incredible! His energy and dedication bring Sikandar to life in ways words can't express! Huge thanks to Sajid Nadiadwala for making it happen. Every scene in Sikandar is crafted to leave an indelible mark! I've poured my heart into designing each moment to stay with audiences forever.”

The collaboration between AR Murugadoss and Salman Khan has generated significant buzz, promising a cinematic experience that blends intense action with heartfelt storytelling. Salman Khan’s portrayal of the titular character is expected to showcase a new dimension of his acting prowess, with fans eagerly awaiting his performance. Moreover, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is also coming back with Salman Khan after 'Kick' and this producer actor duo is sure to create a blockbuster yet again.

