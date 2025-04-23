New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's last release 'Sikandar' received a mixed response at the Box Office, even though film went past Rs 100 crore at the ticket counters and is still running in cinemas, the movie was panned by critics for its storyline and screenplay. Now, a deleted scene from the film featuring actress Kajal Aggarwal has surfaced online and netizens are wondering why wasn't this included in the final cut.

The deleted scene video appeared on X, (formerly known as Twitter) shows Kajal Aggarwal's character driven to despair by her regressive father-in-law and husband and she attempt to take her own life although she is saved by Salman Khan. He delivers a monologue about the value and importance of life. Salman is also seen asking her in-laws to change their thinking.

One person tweeted, “This scene would have been more effective looking at the current scenario of generation suicide topic the scene was covered beautifully and the way salman explained her bad exiting i can say now whats happened happened.”

Another one said: Why was this scene cut from the Film by Editing??

@BeingSalmanKhan that was a great and important scene for people to see... WHY THIS BAD EDITING??

One user wrote: This was needed. Coz lungs and heart ka donation waste jata uska reason batay tha eye ka donation waste jane ka reason ye tha jo batana chaiye tha

Sikandar released on Eid and is directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.