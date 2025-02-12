Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jacqueline Fernandez And Pragya Jaiswal Groove To 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan', Internet Can’t Keep Calm!

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh's peppy song from 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is creating a storm on the internet. Earlier, the comedy trailer of the film left audiences in splits, and now, the recently released situational comedy song ''Gori Hai Kalaiyan' is making everyone groove.

This peppy track has gone viral on Instagram Reels, with netizens, influencers, and celebrities vibing hard to its infectious beats.

The song has won over celebrities, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pragya Jaiswal, who can’t resist enjoying its catchy rhythm and are obsessed with its catchy lines.

Have A Look!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu even ditched her swanky ride for the day, opting for an autorickshaw instead. The actress spent her journey vibing to 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' from Mere Husband Ki Biwi, looking cheerful throughout. She later took to social media to share a snippet of her fun ride in a sporty look and wearing a mask on her face.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently attended an event and shared a sneak peek video on her social media, featuring Gori Hai Kalaiyan playing in the background. The song perfectly matched her vibrant energy, drawing massive attention from fans.

Pragya Jaiswal danced her heart out to Gori Hai Kalaiyan, treating fans to her vibrant energy in a new post. She wrote, "Been obsessed with this song since I first heard it, so haddd to dance to it!" Ahead of the film’s big-screen release, she also extended warm wishes to the team.

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share a video featuring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, her co-stars in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', a promising comedy film.

The lead actors of this upcoming family entertainer recently dropped a video of themselves jamming and grooving to Gori Hai Kalaiyan. Just as the song has left Bhumi and Rakul "obsessed," it has also created a buzz among their fans.

Titled 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan', this chartbuster is heavily inspired by the iconic track from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1990 film Aaj Ka Arjun. The song has been helmed by Badshah, Kanika Kapoor, Sharvi Yadav, and IP Singh.

Meanwhile, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. The film also stars Shakti Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Anita Raj, Tiku Talsania and Harsh Gujral.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is set to hit theatres on February 21, 2025.