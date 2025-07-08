Sameera Reddy Back On Big Screens With A Thriller, First Look Out - Teaser To Drop On This Date

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy is back on big screen as revealed by her Instagram post. Sameera was seen in a fiery new look that hints at a bold transformation.

The actress dropped a motion poster on social media, where she’s seen holding a lantern with intense determination in her eyes, setting the tone for a layered and suspenseful narrative. Her caption read: “You can’t handle the truth… I’m back!! Please show me some love on this interesting project that will be coming soon! Teaser releases 10th July.”

The film is directed by Gagaan Puri and produced by Shah Creative Entertainment. Eager to witness Sameera in what promises to be one of her most intriguing roles to date. The teaser drops on July 10.