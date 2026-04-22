Sameera Reddy on Aakhri Sawal: 'I wanted my return to stand for something fearless'

Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy will be seen essaying the role of Professor Pallavi Menon in Sanjay Dutt's much-awaited drama, "Aakhri Sawal".

Reflecting on her return to the big screen after a long time, she revealed that she wanted to make her comeback with something that is not safe but ends up sparking debate, and "Aakhri Sawal" does just that.

Sameera said, “I didn’t step back into films to play it safe, and Aakhiri Sawal is far from comfortable. My understanding of RSS was limited and largely shaped by half-knowledge, but after reading the script, I realised how much of it didn’t add up. That realisation stayed with me."

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"This isn’t a film that reassures you -it unsettles you, challenges your beliefs, and pushes you to question what you’ve always accepted. I wanted my return to stand for something fearless, something that sparks debate, and this does exactly that," she went on to add.

The makers unveiled the teaser of the film on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti this year, providing a glimpse into the history of the world’s largest voluntary organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

“Aakhri Sawaal” narrates the journey of Vicky, a brilliant but volatile scholar, who accuses his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, of bias after his thesis is rejected. What starts as a simple academic dispute soon transforms into a nationally televised debate.

Made under the direction of National Award–winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, "Aakhri Sawal" is being presented by Nikhil Nanda.

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Produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand, the story, screenplay, and dialogues of the drama have been provided by Utkarsh Naithani.

"Aakhri Sawaal" is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on May 8 this year.

Sameera last graced the screen with the 2012 release "Tezz", starring Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Kangana Ranaut as the core cast.