Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2856926https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/sanam-teri-kasam-historic-return-to-the-box-office-becomes-highest-earning-film-of-the-weekend-2856926.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SANAM TERI KASAM

Sanam Teri Kasam Historic Return To The Box Office, Becomes Highest-Earning Film Of The Weekend

Sanam Teri Kasam makes a historic return to theaters, dominating the box office and becoming the highest-earning film of the weekend.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sanam Teri Kasam Historic Return To The Box Office, Becomes Highest-Earning Film Of The Weekend (Image: X)

New Delhi: The re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, has made an extraordinary impact at the box office, surpassing both recent re-releases and new film releases over the weekend. Originally released in 2016, the romantic drama has now returned to theaters, with audiences showing immense appreciation for the film, flooding social media with emotional tributes and positive reviews. The overwhelming response has been mirrored in its stellar box office performance.

In just its opening weekend, the film made history with remarkable earnings. It grossed Rs 4.25 crore on its opening day (Friday), followed by a significant increase to Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 6 crore on Sunday. This resulted in a weekend total of Rs 15.75 crore, a staggering 170% increase over its original lifetime earnings.

Not only did Sanam Teri Kasam outperform recent Bollywood releases, but it also caused a stir among trade experts, with sold-out shows in numerous theaters across the country. With the Valentine’s Day weekend approaching, the film is expected to continue its impressive box office run.

Written and directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, Sanam Teri Kasam stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?