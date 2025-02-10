Sanam Teri Kasam Historic Return To The Box Office, Becomes Highest-Earning Film Of The Weekend

New Delhi: The re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, has made an extraordinary impact at the box office, surpassing both recent re-releases and new film releases over the weekend. Originally released in 2016, the romantic drama has now returned to theaters, with audiences showing immense appreciation for the film, flooding social media with emotional tributes and positive reviews. The overwhelming response has been mirrored in its stellar box office performance.

In just its opening weekend, the film made history with remarkable earnings. It grossed Rs 4.25 crore on its opening day (Friday), followed by a significant increase to Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 6 crore on Sunday. This resulted in a weekend total of Rs 15.75 crore, a staggering 170% increase over its original lifetime earnings.

Not only did Sanam Teri Kasam outperform recent Bollywood releases, but it also caused a stir among trade experts, with sold-out shows in numerous theaters across the country. With the Valentine’s Day weekend approaching, the film is expected to continue its impressive box office run.

Written and directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, Sanam Teri Kasam stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.