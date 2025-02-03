Sanam Teri Kasam Returns To Theaters For Re-Release, Ahead Of Sequel Announcement

New Delhi: The beloved romantic film Sanam Teri Kasam is gearing up for a special re-release in theaters, bringing the unforgettable love story of Inder and Saru back to the big screen.

Originally released in 2016, the film, which stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, tells a poignant story about love, loss, and the emotional complexities of life. Known for its heart-wrenching performances and emotional depth, the film quickly captured the hearts of audiences despite initially flying under the radar.

Over the years, Sanam Teri Kasam has gained a loyal fanbase, and now, those fans will have the chance to experience it once again in theaters.

The news of the re-release was first hinted at by Harshvardhan Rane himself, who shared his excitement for the film's return.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote, "Back by popular demand! Sanam Teri Kasam is set to steal hearts again! Re-releasing in theaters on 7th Feb—get ready to laugh, cry, and fall in love all over again!"

The re-release is scheduled for February 7, 2025, perfectly timed for Valentine’s Week, making it an ideal occasion for fans to revisit the emotional journey of Inder and Saru.

Take A Look At The Post:

Harshvardhan had previously called on fans to help make this happen, encouraging them to tag producer Deepak Mukut and request the re-release. He shared, “To re-release Sanam Teri Kasam part 1, we should tag @deepakmukut Sir, and request him to re-release it on 7th Feb 2025 (Valentine week). Express your reasons in comments and tag him, I will also go to his office tomorrow morning and show him this!"

In addition to the re-release, Sanam Teri Kasam fans have even more to look forward to with the announcement of a sequel. Titled Sanam Teri Kasam 2, the film will continue the story of Inder and Saru, promising to explore the next chapter of their emotional journey. Harshvardhan Rane is set to reprise his role as Inder, though it remains uncertain whether Mawra Hocane will return as Saru.

As anticipation builds, fans are eagerly awaiting further details regarding the cast and plot, hoping the sequel will capture the same emotional depth and heartfelt storytelling that made the original film a beloved classic.