Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Gets Release Date: Prabhas–Tripti Dimri Film Set To Hit Screens On…

New Delhi: Sandeep Reddy Vanga has officially announced the release date of his upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas and Tripti Dimri in lead roles.
When Will Spirit Release?
Spirit is set to hit theatres worldwide on March 5, 2027. The announcement has heightened anticipation among fans, marking another major collaboration between Prabhas and the Animal director.
