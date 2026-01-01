Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002119https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/sandeep-reddy-vangas-spirit-first-poster-features-a-wounded-prabhas-with-triptii-dimri-lighting-his-cigarette-3002119.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesSandeep Reddy Vangas Spirit First Poster Features A Wounded Prabhas With Triptii Dimri Lighting His Cigarette
SPIRIT POSTER

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit First Poster Features A 'Wounded' Prabhas With Triptii Dimri Lighting His Cigarette

Spirit went on the floor in November 2025. The Mahurat ceremony was attended by several big names from the entertainment industry, including Mega star Chiranjeevi, who was a part of the event as a special guest.

|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 09:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit First Poster Features A 'Wounded' Prabhas With Triptii Dimri Lighting His Cigarette Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Keeping his tradition of New Year unveils intact, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga released the first poster of his much-awaited next "Spirit" at midnight on January 1st. 

The poster features a wounded Prabhas standing by the window, while Triptii can be seen lighting his cigarette.

A bare-chested Prabhas posed in off-white pants and dark glasses with a bottle of liquor in his hands. Triptii, on the other hand, wore a beige attire, along with a gold bangle on her right wrist.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sharing the primary look of "Spirit" on social media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote "INDIAN CINEMA.... witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU Happy New Year 2026 (sic)."

It must be noted that while "Spirit" marks the filmmaker's first professional association with Prabhas, he has worked with Triptii in "Animal", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

"Spirit" went on the floor in November 2025. The Mahurat ceremony was attended by several big names from the entertainment industry, including Mega star Chiranjeevi, who was a part of the event as a special guest.

Sharing some pictures from the launch event, Bhadrakali Pictures, the production house of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, took to their X (Previously known as Twitter) handle and wrote, "India’s biggest superstar #Prabhas’s 'SPIRIT' has been launched with Megastar @KChiruTweets garu as the special guest."

Touched by Chiranjeevi's gesture, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also penned a gratitude note for the Megastar on social media that read, "Heartfelt thank you to our MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI sir for blessing the event with his presence. Sir..... your gesture is unforgettable — we all love you @KChiruTweets #SPIRIT MUHURTHAM".

Marking Prabhas’ birthday on October 23, the makers also released a promotional teaser from the movie, ‘sound story’, using Prakash Raj and Prabhas’s voice to introduce the film’s world.

Apart from Prabhas and Triptii, the project will also see Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and Kanchana as the ancillary cast.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Astra Mk-2 Air-To-Air Missile
How China’s Failed PL-15 Missile Is Supercharging Astra Mk-2, IAF’s Air Power
Delhi air quality
Delhi Records Best Air Quality In 7 Years For 2025, Barring COVID Period
PM Modi PRAGATI meeting
PM Modi Chairs 50th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Projects Worth ₹40,000 Crore
Indian Airforce
IAF Names New Vice Chief Of Air Staff Effective New Year 2026
Gas prices
IGL Slashes Domestic PNG Prices By ₹0.70/SCM In Delhi-NCR Starting New Year
Maharashtra DGP
Sadanand Date, 26/11 Hero Who Took Kasab Appointed As New Maharashtra DGP
Rajasthan
Explosives Laden Car Recovered In Rajasthan Ahead Of New Year Celebrations
Wi-Fi service
How Train Wi-Fi Works: Does Connection Get Lost At 120 km/hr?
Travel & Tourism
Early Birds Steal The Show At Sydney Harbour Ahead Of New Year Fireworks
US Embassy India Warning
‘If You Break US Laws…’: US Embassy In India Warns Against Illegal Immigration