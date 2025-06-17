Sandeep Singh Launches ‘Fauji 2.0’ Album With Manoj Bajpayee, Saluting Armed Forces And Martyrs

New Delhi: In a stirring tribute to sacrifice, and patriotism, Doordarshan, Waves, and producer Sandeep Singh commemorated the 100th episode of their acclaimed series Fauji 2 with the official launch of the Fauji 2.0 music album. The launch served not only as a celebration of the series’ milestone but also as a heartfelt homage to the Indian Armed Forces and the martyrs of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee attended the event as Chief Guest, lending his gravitas to the evening. Reflecting on his two-decade-long friendship with producer Sandeep Singh, Bajpayee lauded the project’s sincerity and its emphasis on new talent. “Sandeep is a dear friend of mine for the last 20 years. I’ve always supported newcomers—some even jokingly call me a casting director because I keep recommending new talent. In an industry where relationships come and go, Sandeep has always stayed true. This project reflects that same sincerity,” he said.

Actress Meera Chopra made her debut as an anchor at the event, guiding the proceedings with a tone of reverence befitting the tribute to India’s unsung heroes.

The ten-track Fauji 2.0 album brings together a powerful lineup of celebrated and emerging artists, including Sonu Nigam, Rekha Bhardwaj, Kunal Ganjawala, Javed Ali, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Ravi Tripathi, Shahzad Ali, Jazim Sharma, Abdul Shaikh, Zaid Darbar, and Pavneet Singh.

Among the standout tracks is Bagheera, an emotionally charged anthem of resilience that marks the directorial debut of Zaid Darbar. “I always thought I’d just be in front of the camera. But Sandeep sir saw something in me and gave me the chance to direct,” said Darbar.

Leading the album both visually and vocally is singer-actor Pavneet Singh, who described the project as deeply personal. “I come from an army family, and this project is deeply personal. I’ve been struggling in the Punjab music and acting scene for six years, waiting for a chance. With Bagheera, I just poured my heart into it. Thank you, Sandeep sir, for believing in me," he shared.

The launch also celebrated Fauji 2’s 100-episode journey on Doordarshan. Since its debut, the series has earned acclaim for its dramatized portrayals of real-life stories inspired by the Indian Army.

“Fauji 2 is my tribute to the Indian Army’s courage and sacrifice. Inspired by their stories, I created this series and album on a grand scale. I’ve always believed in giving fresh talent a chance—like Abhay Verma, who started out in Safed, and now 15 newcomers from across India have been introduced in Fauji 2.0. With talents like Pavneet Singh, new singers, and debut directors like Zaid Darbar, this project blends honesty and energy. Fauji 2.0 is more than content—it’s a commitment,” said Sandeep Singh.

Actress Gauahar Khan, who stars in the visual interpretations of the album, described the music as a “living tribute” to fallen heroes. Vicky Jain called the experience “emotional and unforgettable,” while actress Ankita Lokhande said, "To be part of a project that celebrates real heroes, not just reel ones, is deeply humbling. Fauji 2 will always be special to me.”

Blending emotion, artistry, and national pride, Fauji 2.0 emerges as more than an album or TV show. It is a cultural statement—a salute to those who serve, and a legacy built on remembrance.

The Fauji 2.0 album is now available across all major music streaming platforms.