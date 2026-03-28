Sanjay Dutt announces ‘Aakhri Sawal’ after Dhurandhar success, teaser to drop on Hanuman Jayanti

New Delhi: After the success of Dhurandhar, Sanjay Dutt has announced his new project, Aakhri Sawal.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, the makers of the Sanjay Dutt-starrer revealed the teaser launch date. The teaser will be unveiled on Hanuman Jayanti (Hanuman Janmotsav) on April 2 at 11:11 AM.

Backed by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, Aakhri Sawal features a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang.

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Earlier, the makers had announced the film’s release date as May 15, 2026, along with an engaging poster. Now, with the teaser release date also revealed on Ram Navami, anticipation around the film has grown further.

More About Aakhri Sawal

Aakhri Sawal is set to present a true story tracing the 100-year journey of one of India’s oldest unified organisations, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

According to the makers, the film will showcase a pivotal meeting that altered the future of Bharat, going beyond conventional historical narratives and textbook accounts. It aims to highlight the core philosophy of selfless service to the nation while bringing forth lesser-known truths.

Director Abhijeet Mohan Warang, who made his debut with the Marathi-language drama Picasso (2021), received a Special Mention at the 67th National Film Awards. He has since delivered notable work across Marathi and Hindi cinema, including Deja Vu, Prem Pratha Dhumshan, Piccolo, and the short film Virtual Reality.

Aakhri Sawal is presented by Nikhil Nanda and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Utkarsh Naithani.

The film is set to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.