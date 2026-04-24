Sanjay Dutt returns as Ballu in ‘Khalnayak Returns’, first look teaser sparks nostalgia among fans

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt has sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans, unveiling his first look from the much-awaited sequel to his iconic film 'Khalnayak', marking a dramatic return to one of his most celebrated on-screen avatars.



Unveiling a striking new look, the makers, on Friday, dropped the first look teaser of 'Khalnayak Returns'.

In the clip, Dutt could be seen in a rugged, battle-worn avatar, exuding a dark intensity. With a hardened expression and a visibly aggressive aura, his character could be seen consumed by violence and chaos.

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The teaser instantly struck a chord with fans, reminding many of his unforgettable portrayal in the 1993 blockbuster, generating excitement across social media.



"Kuch kahaani khatam nahi hoti... woh dobara shuru hoti hai. 'Khalnayak Returns," Dutt wrote alongside the teaser.



The teaser was unveiled in a grand event in Mumbai. The makers also dropped the film's posters, giving a closer look at Dutt's character. "Har kahaani ka ek waqt hota hai...aur uska waqt aa gaya hai. Khalnayak Returns," the caption read.



While Sanjay Dutt features in the lead role, further details around the remaining cast and the plot are yet to be unveiled. 'Khalnayak Returns' is made in association with Jio Studios, Aspect Entertainment, and Three Dimension Motion Pictures.



Aspect Production, the entertainment arm of Aspect Global Ventures, has officially acquired the production rights for 'Khalnayak Returns' and roped in Jio Studios and Jyoti Deshpande to creatively helm it.



Talking about this collaboration, Sanjay Dutt said, "Khal Nayak is a film that is close to my heart, and even today it's remembered with fondness. It's been a long-cherished dream of mine to be able to revive this film, and hence we have legally acquired the rights for it. I want to thank Subhashji and the team of Mukta Arts for entrusting us with this legacy. With Jyoti on board and Jio Studios presenting the film and partners like my dear sister Aksha, we are looking forward to creating something truly special for both longtime fans and a new generation," as per a press release.

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Jyoti Deshpande, President of Jio Studios President also chimed in, hailing Dutt's performance in the 'Dhurandhar' films.



"Khal Nayak stood out as an era-defining film just as the Dhurandhar duology has done today. It truly redefined mainstream storytelling in its time, driven by an unconventional narrative, unforgettable dialogues and characters, and a truly memorable performance by Sanjay Dutt as Ballu. At Jio Studios, we are delighted to present this collaboration with Sanjay and Aksha as we look to reintroduce this iconic character back to the big screen for a new generation, while rekindling the nostalgia that still surrounds it for those who experienced it in the 90s," she said.

First released in 1993 and directed by Subhash Ghai, 'Khal Nayak' secured its place as a landmark film in Bollywood history. Celebrated for its gripping narrative, chart-topping music, and memorable performances by Bollywood superstars Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit, the film emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of its time and continues to enjoy enduring popularity.