Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii Grosses Rs 1.40 Cr On Day 1
The Bhootnii has been appreciated by the audiences for its storytelling and bone-tickling punchlines and impressive performances.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The much-awaited horror action-comedy The Bhootnii hit theatres yesterday. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick in pivotal roles. Despite a limited screen count, the movie has grossed Rs 1.40 crore at the box office.
The Bhootnii has been appreciated by the audiences for its storytelling and bone-tickling punchlines and impressive performances. The music has also resonated well with audiences, and the eclectic ensemble cast has left a strong impression.
Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, The Bhootnii is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt and a Zee Studio Worldwide release, the movie is running in theatres now.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv