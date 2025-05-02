Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii Grosses Rs 1.40 Cr On Day 1

New Delhi: The much-awaited horror action-comedy The Bhootnii hit theatres yesterday. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick in pivotal roles. Despite a limited screen count, the movie has grossed Rs 1.40 crore at the box office.

The Bhootnii has been appreciated by the audiences for its storytelling and bone-tickling punchlines and impressive performances. The music has also resonated well with audiences, and the eclectic ensemble cast has left a strong impression.

Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, The Bhootnii is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt and a Zee Studio Worldwide release, the movie is running in theatres now.