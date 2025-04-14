New Delhi: The release date for the much-anticipated horror-action comedy The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt, has been officially rescheduled. The film is now slated to arrive in cinemas on May 1, 2025, promising audiences a thrilling blend of scares and laughter.

The decision to shift the release comes as the makers aim to perfect the film’s high-end visual effects, which are said to play a pivotal role in delivering a top-tier cinematic experience. With VFX work currently underway, the team remains committed to ensuring the final product meets the highest standards.

Following the trailer’s release, The Bhootnii has generated massive buzz and enthusiastic responses from fans and industry watchers alike. Alongside Dutt, the film features a stellar ensemble cast including Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan.

Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment, and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, The Bhootnii is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt serving as co-producers. The film will see a worldwide theatrical release under Zee Studios’ banner on May 1, 2025.