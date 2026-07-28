Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ first look reveal expected before Diwali 2026

Excitement surrounding director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated magnum opus Love & War is reaching a fever pitch. The film, which is set to anchor the Republic Day 2027 weekend with a worldwide release on Thursday, January 21, 2027, is reportedly gearing up for its first major promotional milestone.
Carrying Bhansali’s signature style of grand visual canvas and deeply emotional storytelling, the multi-starrer will release globally in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
With fans eagerly awaiting official glimpses of the project, the makers are currently finalising the film’s initial teaser materials.
"The first look of Love & War is expected to be unveiled soon, building anticipation among fans who have been eagerly waiting," confirmed a source close to the development. "The big look reveal is currently in the works and should be released before Diwali 2026. While the exact date is still being finalised, the asset is expected to be unveiled in the weeks to come as the team begins building momentum."
While alleged character look photos have circulated on social media in recent months, the makers have urged audiences not to rely on unverified or leaked images. Apart from the powerhouse trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, details regarding the rest of the ensemble cast remain strictly under wraps.
The upcoming official character reveals mark the formal start of the film's campaign, giving fans their first legitimate look into Bhansali's latest vision.
Love & War brings together three of Hindi cinema's most bankable and acclaimed performers under the helm of Bhansali, who is celebrated for his meticulous attention to detail, iconic frames, and emotionally charged narratives.
Combining high-stakes drama with epic visual scale, the project stands as one of the most ambitious Indian film releases slated for early 2027.
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