Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War release date locked! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal to entice in epic romance saga

New Delhi: Finally, the news is out! Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's massive outing Love & War is set to anchor India’s Republic Day weekend. The makers have officially announced its release date - locking Thursday, January 21, 2027 as the D-day for fans.

Love & War release

One of the most anticipated romantic dramas, the film brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in a powerful, high-stakes emotional saga. Carrying the signature Bhansali stamp of immersive storytelling and visually rich cinematic world, the film is expected to deliver both scale and emotional depth for audiences worldwide.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to several reports, some portions of the movie were shot in a Mumbai studio, recreating a 1970s Italy to maintain the director's aesthetic vision while navigating logistical complexities.

The film is made on a grand scale, making it SLB's one of the most ambitious romantic drama yet. Love & War will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

Love & War leaked pics

Earlier this year, some photos from the sets of Love & War surfaced online which included director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, and lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ranbir donned a clean-shaven look with only a moustache, a blue shirt and black pants.

Alia, on the other hand, has big, flaunted puffed hair and wore a jumpsuit. The look clearly looked vintage - making speculations rife about the time period in which the film has been set.