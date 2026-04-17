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NewsEntertainmentMoviesSanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War release date locked! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal to entice in epic romance saga
LOVE & WAR

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War release date locked! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal to entice in epic romance saga

Love & War release: Republic Day 2027 Finds Its Biggest Event Film in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s massive outing.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War release date locked! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal to entice in epic romance sagaPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Finally, the news is out! Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's massive outing Love & War is set to anchor India’s Republic Day weekend. The makers have officially announced its release date - locking Thursday, January 21, 2027 as the D-day for fans.

Love & War release

One of the most anticipated romantic dramas, the film brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in a powerful, high-stakes emotional saga. Carrying the signature Bhansali stamp of immersive storytelling and visually rich cinematic world, the film is expected to deliver both scale and emotional depth for audiences worldwide. 

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According to several reports, some portions of the movie were shot in a Mumbai studio, recreating a 1970s Italy to maintain the director's aesthetic vision while navigating logistical complexities.

The film is made on a grand scale, making it SLB's one of the most ambitious romantic drama yet. Love & War will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

Love  & War leaked pics

Earlier this year, some photos from the sets of Love & War surfaced online which included director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, and lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ranbir donned a clean-shaven look with only a moustache, a blue shirt and black pants. 

Alia, on the other hand, has big, flaunted puffed hair and wore a jumpsuit. The look clearly looked vintage - making speculations rife about the time period in which the film has been set.

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Ritika Handoo

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