New Delhi: Over two decades ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali crafted the cinematic masterpiece Devdas, a film that remains one of Indian cinema’s most iconic creations. Featuring a stellar cast led by Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit, the film’s powerful performances continue to be cherished by audiences.

Now, Devdas is set for another historic milestone. As part of the Emotion in Colour: A Kaleidoscope of India series, the film will be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles from March 8 to April 20, showcasing its artistic brilliance on a global stage.

The Emotion in Colour: A Kaleidoscope of India series at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures showcases the artistic and cultural impact of color in Indian cinema. Among the 12 distinguished films selected for this prestigious lineup is Devdas, further solidifying its place as a globally revered masterpiece. More than two decades later, the film continues to enchant audiences and inspire a new generation of moviegoers.

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is celebrated for his grand cinematic spectacles, weaving India’s essence into mesmerizing visuals, profound emotions, and compelling storytelling. His distinctive style of opulence and artistry has cemented his legacy as one of Indian cinema’s finest. Among his many masterpieces, Devdas stands as an enduring classic, a film that continues to captivate and inspire audiences across generations.

Devdas (2002) featured Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, Aishwarya Rai as Paro, and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi. Praised for its breathtaking visuals, soulful music, and stellar performances, the film captivated audiences with its opulent sets and iconic songs like Dola Re Dola. A cultural phenomenon, Devdas continues to be one of Bollywood’s most cherished films, embodying timeless love and cinematic magnificence.