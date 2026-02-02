Sanjay Mishra opens up on being typecast in comedy roles, admits feeling irritated yet grateful for work

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Mishra recently opened up about being typecast in the film industry, admitting that repeatedly being offered similar roles has, at times, left him feeling irritated.

In an interview with ANI, Mishra, who made his acting debut in the 1995 film 'Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!' compared his creative choices to cooking, highlighting the need for the right ingredients without unnecessary additions.

He also acknowledged that producers often typecast him in comedic roles due to his previous work in the film industry.

Asked about experiencing typecasting in films, the actor said, "Yes, I do. You have to typecast, boss. You keep spices in the kitchen, right? If you are making something which doesn't require sugar then you won't add sugar or something like that. Producers really liked it. Boss, it's comedy, Sanjay Mishra will do it in one take. Call him."

"I get irritated but atleast there was work when I had nothing. So, this is also the situation," added Sanjay Mishra.

However, actress Neena Gupta the co-stars Mishra in the film 'Vadh' shared her contrasting views on typecasting, saying that it's better for the actors to follow "one image" to recieve opportunities in the film industry.

"Sometimes I feel that having one image is better. Having one typecast, you know why? I have done various roles. Now, when you sit for casting, you don't think about me. It's not necessary. If I become a good typecast, then everyone will think about me. So there is a little benefit of typecast," said Neena Gupta.

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta will be next seen togather in the film 'Vadh 2'. In the trailer, Sanjay Mishra was seen dodging the cops while carrying out his act, while Neena Gupta continues to live the life of an inmate, while also being a part of her husband's crimes.

As the tensions rise with the cops adamant to catch the culprit, the story takes an extreme turn as emotional conflict, unspoken truth, and the chase intensify.

Joining the cast are actors like Kumud Mishra, Akshay Dogra, Amitt K Singh, Shilpa Shukla, and Yogita Bihani, adding more layers to the mystery.

A Luv Films presentation, 'Vadh 2' is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is dubbed as a spiritual sequel to 'Vadh'.