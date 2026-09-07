Mumbai: Filmmaker Palaash Muchhal and producer Shailesh S Sanghvi visited the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi to seek blessings and announced February 5, 2027, as the theatrical release date of their upcoming film ‘Tera Sai’. The team sought Sai Baba's blessings before beginning the film's theatrical journey, with Shirdi chosen as the venue for the release-date announcement given the film's focus on the life, teachings and universal message of Sai Baba.