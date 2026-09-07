Mumbai: Filmmaker Palaash Muchhal and producer Shailesh S Sanghvi visited the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi to seek blessings and announced February 5, 2027, as the theatrical release date of their upcoming film ‘Tera Sai’. The team sought Sai Baba's blessings before beginning the film's theatrical journey, with Shirdi chosen as the venue for the release-date announcement given the film's focus on the life, teachings and universal message of Sai Baba.
Written and directed by Palaash Muchhal, ‘Tera Sai’ stars Sanjay Mishra in the titular role. The film also features Sayaji Shinde, Manoj Joshi, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Avika Gor and Rohan Mehra in pivotal roles, as per the press release.
Cinepolis India has come on board as the distributor of ‘Tera Sai’. The collaboration comes after Cinepolis India's recent association with the box-office performance of ‘Hanuman Ansh’.
The film has completed its principal photography and is currently in post-production. Muchhal has focused on recreating the period associated with Sai Baba while keeping the narrative rooted in themes of humanity, devotion and hope.
Sanjay Mishra’s portrayal of Sai Baba is expected to be one of the film’s major highlights. The veteran actor has adopted a restrained and sincere approach to the character, while keeping the portrayal deeply human, as per the press release.
‘Tera Sai’ will release theatrically in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil on February 5, 2027.
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