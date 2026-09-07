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  • /Sanjay Mishra-starrer 'Tera Sai' to release on Feb 5, 2027; team seeks Sai Baba's blessings at Shirdi

Sanjay Mishra-starrer 'Tera Sai' to release on Feb 5, 2027; team seeks Sai Baba's blessings at Shirdi

Tere Sai movie: Sanjay Mishra’s portrayal of Sai Baba is expected to be one of the film’s major highlights.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 03:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
Sanjay Mishra-starrer 'Tera Sai' to release on Feb 5, 2027; team seeks Sai Baba's blessings at Shirdi
Image Credit: Instagram/@sanjaymishra

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Sanjay Mishra-starrer 'Tera Sai' to release on Feb 5, 2027; team seeks Sai Baba's blessings at Shirdi
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