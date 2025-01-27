Sanya Malhotra To Shine In Upcoming Film 'Mrs.': A Story Of Dreams, Resilience And Empowerment

New Delhi: Sanya Malhotra is ready to captivate audiences with her dynamic performance in 'Mrs.', which releases on February 7, 2025. Known for her infectious energy and remarkable versatility, Sanya takes on the role of Richa, a young woman striving to keep her passion for dance alive while balancing the weight of traditional household responsibilities. The film explores the everyday struggles women face, including societal expectations and gender inequality.

In her portrayal of Richa, Sanya brings depth and emotional resonance to the character. Reflecting on her role, she shared, "My character’s journey is one of quiet resilience, as she goes from doing the dishes to dreaming big again. It’s been a rewarding challenge to play someone who dares to break free from the routine and find her voice."

Sanya’s performance is expected to be a powerful mix of warmth, charm, and emotional strength, further showcasing her acting range.

In addition to 'Mrs.', she has exciting projects lined up, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari from Dharma Productions and an eagerly awaited collaboration with Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol. Fans are in for a treat as Sanya continues to take on diverse and impactful roles.