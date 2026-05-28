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BABY DO DIE DO

Saqib Saleem’s Saleem Siblings drops first poster of ‘Baby Do Die Do,' set to release on THIS date

Baby Do Die Do, produced by Saqib Saleem’s Saleem Siblings, teases a mysterious action-packed thriller as it unveils its first poster and confirms a July 3 release while keeping its plot tightly under wraps.

|Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 07:31 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Saqib Saleem’s Saleem Siblings drops first poster of ‘Baby Do Die Do,' set to release on THIS date(Image: @saqibsaleem/Instagram)

Mumbai: Producer-actor Saqib Saleem's production house Saleem Siblings has officially unveiled the first poster of 'Baby Do Die Do', announcing that the mystery-action film will hit theatres on July 3.

Produced by Saleem Siblings in association with Pune 04 Picture, the film has already sparked curiosity with its unusual title and cryptic first look.

Alongside the poster reveal, the makers have kept details tightly under wraps, leaving audiences asking, "Kaun Hai Baby?" and "What does this title mean?"

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Also Read | Exclusive: Saqib Saleem opens up about losing 6–7 kg in just two months for Kaptaan, recalls tough shooting conditions

Directed by Nachiket Samant, 'Baby Do Die Do' promises "an unpredictable ride packed with intrigue, action and mystery" while revealing little about its central character, the enigmatic 'Baby' KarMarKar, described as India's first desi hit woman.

Speaking about the project, producer Saqib Saleem said, "With Baby Do Die Do, we wanted to create a world that feels slick, unpredictable and deeply immersive. We're excited for audiences to step into this world with us," in a press note.

Director Nachiket Samant said, "The idea was to build a film that constantly keeps you guessing. From the very first glimpse, we wanted the mystery of Baby Do Die Do to draw audiences in and we hope they enjoy it," in a press note.

The announcement has generated intrigue among moviegoers, especially with the makers choosing to reveal only the film's tone and release date while keeping the storyline and characters under wraps. 

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