Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'Metro In Dino' Set For 2025 Release

Mumbai: The Sara Ali Khan-starrer movie ‘Metro In Dino’ was earlier reported to be delayed for its release. However, it turns out that the film is seamlessly running its course, and will be released in cinemas this year.

The makers of the film denied any delays in terms of its release, and assured the cinegoers that the film will debut in cinemas in 2025.

An official statement from the makers read, “On the contrary to some media reports claiming that ‘Metro In Dino’ is getting pushed, we confirm the movie is releasing this year in 2025”.

The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, who started shooting for his next film ‘Metro... In Dino’ at Mumbai’s Film City in the Goregaon area in 2023.

‘Metro... In Dino’ is directed by Anurag Basu, who is known for films like ‘Gangster’, ‘Barfi’, ‘Murder’, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ and ‘Ludo’. The film marks another collaboration between Anurag and music composer Pritam.

The pair’s collaborations have gone on to become highly acclaimed making them two of the best associates in Indian cinema, and their association can be compared to other grand duos, such as Rahman-Mani Ratnam and Anurag Kashyap-Amit Trivedi.

Actors Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen pivotal roles in the movie which is touted to be the sequel to ‘Life in a Metro’ directed by Anurag. The film marked the first full rock album for Bollywood in 2007.

The movie is an ensemble drama, and marks Aditya’s second collaboration with Anurag Basu post the success of ‘Ludo’.

The Film City schedule of Aditya was a week-long affair, after which Aditya got busy with the promotions of ‘The Night Manager Part 2’. The actor wanted to finish it before starting another project because it was a consuming role.

The film is bankrolled by T-Series.