हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
atrangi re

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush’s Atrangi Re release date locked!

"With theatres up and running, 'Atrangi Re' is all set for a release this year. The AR Rahman musical will be hitting the screens on August 6, 2021," the film's makers said in a statement. The movie stars Sara Ali Khan and South star Dhanush in lead roles. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be seen in a "special role". 

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush’s Atrangi Re release date locked!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is set to release his upcoming directorial 'Atrangi Re', featuring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and South star Dhanush, on August 6.

The film went on floors last March before the coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot.

The team of 'Atrangi Re' resumed filming in Madurai last October and followed it up with a schedule in Delhi.

"With theatres up and running, 'Atrangi Re' is all set for a release this year. The AR Rahman musical will be hitting the screens on August 6, 2021," the film's makers said in a statement.

The film, which reunites Dhanush and Rai after their 2013 critical hit 'Raanjhanaa', will feature Kumar in a "special role."

'Atrangi Re' will be Kumar's third release of 2021.

The 53-year-old actor will also be seen in espionage thriller 'Bell Bottom', scheduled to release on May 28, and Yash Raj Films' 'Prithviraj', which will hit the theatres this Diwali.

'Atrangi Re' is written by Rai's long time collaborator, Himanshu Sharma, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The project is a joint production of Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar's Cape Of Good Films.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
atrangi reSara Ali KhanDhanushAkshay KumarAanand L Rai
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor starrer untitled next to release on THIS date

Must Watch

PT27M

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Is there a conspiracy to scare Hindus in Kashmir?