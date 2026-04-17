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NewsEntertainmentMoviesSara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana team up for spy comedy ‘Udta Teer’; ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ release postponed to May 2026
UDTA TEER

Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana team up for spy comedy ‘Udta Teer’; ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ release postponed to May 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are set to headline two major upcoming projects: the newly announced spy comedy Udta Teer and the sequel Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana team up for spy comedy ‘Udta Teer’; ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ release postponed to May 2026(Source: ANI)

 Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana have come on board for a spy comedy 'Udta Teer'.

The film is expected to be released on September 11.

 
Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, 'Udta Teer' is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain. More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.
 
Sara and Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'.
 
Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh are also a part of the film, which is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra.
 
The upcoming film, titled 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do,' which was initially slated to hit theatres on March 4, 2026, around Holi, has now received a new release date.
 

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The makers have pushed the date forward, and the film is now set to release on May 15, 2026.
 
The first Pati Patni Aur Woh hit theatres in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It was a modern remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also featured Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, in a supporting role. 

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