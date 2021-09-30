हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan dubs for Akshay Kumar, Dhanush-starrer 'Atrangi Re', shares photo

The filming of 'Atrangi Re' started in December last year. Back then, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. 

Sara Ali Khan dubs for Akshay Kumar, Dhanush-starrer &#039;Atrangi Re&#039;, shares photo

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who regularly treats her fans on social media with amazing updates, on Thursday, shared a glimpse of her dubbing session for her upcoming movie 'Atrangi Re'.

Sara took to her Instagram story and posted a picture from the dubbing studio, with the film's name on the screen and a mic in the front. 

Directed by Anand L Rai, 'Atrangi Re' also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in key roles. The filming of the movie started in December last year. Back then, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble.

'Atrangi Re' has been written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil.

Sara recently had left everyone impressed by donning a saree at the Global Citizen concert. 

Netizens were seen showering praises and love for her on social media.Sara, who made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film 'Kedarnath' in 2018, has also featured in movies like 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal 2', and 'Coolie No. 1'.

