SARDAAR JI 3 TRAILER

Sardaar Ji 3 Trailer: Ghost Hunter Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer Features Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir, Film To Release In Overseas

Sardaar Ji 3 Trailer: Due to Hania Aamir's presence in the trailer, it is not available on YouTube for viewers in India. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 09:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Sardaar Ji 3 Trailer: Ghost Hunter Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer Features Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir, Film To Release In Overseas Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-hyped Sardaar Ji 3 trailer is finally out and looks like fans are in for a surprise too. The actor-singer took to his Instagram handle and unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film, which features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir as one of the leads besides Neeru Bajwa. This marks Hania's debut into Indian cinema.

Sardaar Ji 3 Trailer

Sharing the video, Diljit captioned it, "Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN." The film will not release in India as it features a Pak actor. This comes amid tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor.

Although the GOAT hitmaker announced that the movie will not hit the big screens in India, a Pakistani actor's presence in an Indian film has invited him some flak. 

About Sardaarji 3

Sardaarji 3 is directed by Amar Hundal and is slated to hit the screens on June 27, 2025. It features Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, Sapna Pabbi and others in prominent roles. It shows Diljit Dosanjh as a ghost hunter in a most haunted castle in the UK.

Sardaar Ji 3 is the third installment of the popular horror-comedy franchises of the Punjabi film industry. The first one was directed by Rohit Jugraj, also starred Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa in 2015. Sardaar Ji 2 was also directed by Rohit and released in 2016.

