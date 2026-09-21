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Sargam Vaish threatens legal action over alleged unauthorised track in 'Vvan: Force Of The Forest' trailer

Vocalist Sargam Vaish has alleged that his original track 'Aigiri Nandini' was used without consent in the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film Vvan, demanding its removal and warning of potential legal action.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 07:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
Sargam Vaish threatens legal action over alleged unauthorised track in 'Vvan: Force Of The Forest' trailer
Image Credit: IMDb

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Sargam Vaish threatens legal action over alleged unauthorised track in 'Vvan: Force Of The Forest' trailer
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