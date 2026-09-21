/Sargam Vaish threatens legal action over alleged unauthorised track in 'Vvan: Force Of The Forest' trailer

Sharing the video, the vocalist wrote, “REMOVE MY SONG FROM THE VVAAN I recently came across the “THE VVAAN – Official Trailer” and noticed that my original song has been used in it without my permission or consent. I have not given permission for my music to be used in the trailer or for its promotion. This is very important to me because I have already signed this work with a major music label, and this unauthorized use could affect my existing contract. I believe every artist deserves to have their work respected. No artist’s work should be used without their permission.”