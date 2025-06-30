New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media handle and dropped the teaser of Dharma Productions’ upcoming release Sarzameen, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the lead roles. The thriller will premiere directly on JioHotstar on July 25, 2025.

Sarzameen Movie Teaser Review

Sarzameen teaser is one-and-a-half minute long giving a sneak-peek into the dramatic and picturesque locales of snow-capped Kashmir. Karan Johar wrote, “Sarzameen ki salamati se badhkar kuch nahi. #Sarzameen, releasing July 25, only on @jiohotstar!”

Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen portraying an upright patriotic army officer and Kajol plays his wife. As he battles it out in the valley against terrorism, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is seen in a deadly new look, pointing a gun at Prithviraj before the teaser ends.

Talking about the film, Karan Johar said in a statement, “Sarzameen is a deeply emotional story about duty, family, and the choices that define us. It’s not just a thriller, it’s a personal and powerful journey that speaks to the times we live in. With honesty and heart, it explores what it means to stay true to your values when everything around you is tested..”

The teaser looks intense and Ibrahim is seen breaking away from his chocolate-boy image from debut Nadaaniyan.

Sarzameen is directed by debutant Kayoze Irani and will release on July 25, 2025.