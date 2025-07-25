Sarzameen X Review: Netizens Divided Over Patriotism, Performances, And Plot Twists

New Delhi: The much-anticipated patriotic thriller Sarzameen, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, premiered today on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar. Directed by Kayoze Irani and backed by Dharma Productions, the film dives into the complexities of terrorism in Kashmir, centring on a family torn apart by ideology and loyalty.

The plot follows a stern Army officer (Prithviraj) determined to eradicate terrorism from Kashmir, only to be confronted by the shocking truth that his own son, Harman (played by Ibrahim Ali Khan), may be aiding the very forces he is fighting against. Kajol plays the role of a mother caught between the two, bringing emotional weight to a film filled with tension, betrayal, and patriotism.

Written by Soumil Shukla and Arun Singh, Sarzameen is built around intense family drama, national sacrifice, and the moral dilemmas of choosing between duty and blood ties.

Social Media Reacts

The film’s debut sparked an immediate wave of reactions online, ranging from praise for its emotional core to criticism of its execution.

One user tweeted: "#Sarzameen had a solid premise but failed to deliver. Weak screenplay and direction let it down. Prithvi, Kajol & the rest of the cast did well, but there was no real emotional connect. Overall, a mid watch with no standout moments."

Another reviewer was far more enthusiastic: "#Sarzameen Review: SHOCKING, PATRIOTIC & EMOTIONAL — RATING: 4/5. A huge twist at the end you've never seen in a patriotic thriller. #PrithvirajSukumaran defines patriotism, #Kajol is brilliant as always, and #IbrahimAliKhan surprises. A must-watch for fans of thrillers."

However, not all feedback was glowing. A harsher critique read, "Review: Sarzameen (2/5) — With actors like Kajol and Prithviraj, the film had promise. But it suffers from a poor script, forced emotions, and an underwhelming performance by Ibrahim Ali Khan. He lacks the screen presence and delivery for such a pivotal role."

A third opinion highlighted the film's emotional ambitions but pointed out its shortcomings in pacing and tone, "#SarzameenReview A father-son conflict set in Kashmir, loaded with melodrama. The thrills take a backseat to heavy emotion. Kajol shines, Prithviraj is strong, but Ibrahim needs more polish. Rating: 2.5/5."

Final Word

Despite these reactions, Sarzameen has sparked conversations for its bold storyline and emotional themes. The film blends family drama with the patriotic genre, though critics agree that uneven writing and direction undermine its full potential.

Streaming now on JioCinema, Sarzameen is readily accessible to viewers across the country.