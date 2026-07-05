Director, Honey Trehan said, "From the very beginning, our intention was to tell this story with honesty, sensitivity, and without compromise. After a long wait, audiences will finally witness our labour of love and hard work. Satluj is not just the story of one individual; it is a tribute to the strength of human spirit in the face of adversity. Everyone associated with the film deeply believed in the importance of this narrative, as it draws inspiration from the life of the great martyr Jaswant Singh. "