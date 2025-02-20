Chennai: Director Arvind Rajagopal’s upcoming crime investigation thriller, Asthram, featuring actor Shaam in the lead, will now release on March 7, its makers announced on Thursday.

The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on February 21 this year.

Actor Shaam took to his X timeline to announce the new date of release. He wrote, “With all your love, support and blessings” and put out a poster that had the release date as March 7.

WITH ALL UR LOVE ,SUPPORT N BLESSINGS pic.twitter.com/CXLAsUc0r2 — SHAAM (@shaamactor) February 20, 2025

The film created a buzz when its Tamil Nadu theatrical rights were acquired by Five Star, a distribution house riding high on the success of its recent films like ‘Parking’, ‘Maharaja’, and ‘Garudan’.

The film, which has been produced by Best Movies Dhana Shanmugamani, is a crime-investigation thriller featuring actor Shaam in the lead role and model-turned-actress Niranjani as the female lead.

Sources say that Shaam plays a police officer in this film which has been shot for 30 days across Chennai and the exotic locales of Kodaikanal.

The movie is expected to be a racy and engaging thriller, with the story having been penned by Jegan M.S. The movie will also feature includes versatile actors like Nizhalgal Ravi, Aroul D Shankar, and Jeeva Ravi in pivotal roles along with a newcomer called Ranjith DSM.

The movie has a strong technical team. Sundaramoorthy, known for his work in ‘Airaa’, ‘8 Thottakkal’, and ‘Bommai Nayagi’ has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by Kalyan, who is best known for his work in the film ‘Jackson Durai’. Boopathy, who previously worked as an associate editor on acclaimed films such as ‘Irudhi Sutru’ and ’Soorarai Pottru’ is the film’s editor.