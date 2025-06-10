Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan-Starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan Not Shelved: Report

New Delhi: Reports have recently emerged suggesting that Yash Raj Films (YRF) has put a hold on its highly anticipated film Tiger vs Pathaan, starring Bollywood megastars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. This news comes amid growing speculation that the film may have been shelved altogether.

The viral report indicated that YRF's producer, Aditya Chopra, is exploring collaborations with different directors and experimenting with fresh ideas to give the film a new creative direction. The initial source of the claim, Peeping Moon, has since removed the news, adding to the swirling confusion.

To end the rumours, NDTV has exclusively confirmed that these reports are "false." Industry insiders have confirmed that Tiger vs Pathaan has not been shelved and is still moving forward.

YRF's Spy Universe, which began with Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, introduced the character of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, code-named Tiger. Khan reprised his role in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Tiger 3 (2023). Shah Rukh Khan joined the universe in the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, which also featured a cameo from Salman Khan.

The Spy Universe has since expanded, with key characters like Salman Khan's Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan's Kabir. The franchise also includes comic books, graphic novels, and video games.

The next installment in the universe, "War 2," will see the return of Hrithik Roshan's character, Kabir, and marks Jr. NTR's Bollywood debut. Kiara Advani is set to play the leading lady in this highly anticipated film.

In addition to "War 2," Alia Bhatt's film "Alpha" is also scheduled for release on December 25, 2025.