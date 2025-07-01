Mumbai : The trailer of actor Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial 'Tanvi The Great' has received widespread acclaim from fans and celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor.

The film, which tells the story of a young autistic woman aspiring to join the Indian Army, has sparked anticipation ahead of its theatrical release on July 18.

Taking to his X handle, Shah Rukh Khan commended Kher's vision and courage, writing, "To my friend @AnupamPKher who has always taken chances... whether it's acting, filmmaking or life!! The trailer of #TanviTheGreat is looking awesome. All the best on this journey!!"

To my friend @AnupamPKher who has always taken chances… whether it’s acting, filmmaking or life!! The trailer of #TanviTheGreat is looking awesome. All the best on this journey!! https://t.co/KPc7aHz0Sk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 30, 2025



Responding to Khan's post, Kher expressed gratitude, reposting the message with the caption, "Thank you, my dearest friend, for your love and appreciation."

Anil Kapoor also lauded the film in a social media post, calling it "powerful, heartfelt, and deeply inspiring." Kapoor added, "Some stories stay with you long after the screen fades to black...#TanviTheGreat is one of them. All my prayers and luck for the success of this labour of love."

'Tanvi The Great' has already made its mark on the international stage. The film had its global premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it received a standing ovation.

It has since been screened at the New York Indian Film Festival, Houston, and Austin, drawing attention for both its narrative and performances.

Notably, Oscar winner Robert De Niro was among the attendees at its New York gala screening.

Speaking to ANI, Anupam Kher shared that the film is about "igniting the goodness in human beings," which he believes has become buried in today's fast-paced world.

"We all believe in goodness... but situations have made us forget it. When people watch this film, those original emotions return. The tears of viewers, the reaction to the music by MM Keeravani -- it's all because we are connecting to that lost part of ourselves," Kher said.

The film stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt as 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a young woman with autism determined to fulfil her late father's dream: to salute the Indian flag at Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world.

Her journey, as portrayed in the trailer, challenges societal expectations and institutional limitations.

In an interview, Dutt admitted she never imagined her first film would be a socially driven drama. "We've all grown up watching typical Bollywood stories, but something like this... I never saw it coming," she said.

Despite her initial surprise, Dutt expressed deep gratitude, "Even ten years from now, I don't think anything can match Tanvi The Great. This will always be special."

Kher emphasised that the film touches on a "universal problem", the underrepresentation and misunderstanding of individuals with autism.

"It's a film from India, for the world," he said, adding that the film's success in international markets reflected its broad resonance.

Veteran actors Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and Karan Tacker also feature in prominent roles.

Music for the film is composed by Academy Award winner M. M. Keeravani.

The project is backed by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, with global distribution managed by Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

The film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on July 18, 2025.