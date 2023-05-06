topStoriesenglish2603856
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JAWAN

Shah Rukh Khan Announces Release Date Of Action-Thriller Jawan With Special Video, Check Out

Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year 'Jawan' is all set to hit screens on September 7, 2023. Take a look at the announcement video. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan Announces Release Date Of Action-Thriller Jawan With Special Video, Check Out

New Delhi: The biggest pan-India release of the year 'Jawan' is all set to hit theatres soon. The highly anticipated movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is finally all set to arrive in theatres on September 7, 2023. Both Shah Rukh Khan and his producer wife Gauri Khan took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped a teaser of the film besides announcing its release date. 

"#Jawan #7thSeptember2023," read the caption. Shah Rukh also dropped a new poster of the film. The latest announcement from Shah Rukh is no less than a treat for his fans who have been waiting with bated breath for 'Jawan' to hit theatres.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

As per reports, 'Jawan' revolves around a man motivated by a deep desire for revenge seeks to right the societal wrongs and fulfill a promise he made years ago. Buzz is strong that Deepika might have a special appearance in the film. 

'Jawan' is going to be Shah Rukh's second release of the year after his blockbuster action-thriller film 'Pathaan'. Upon its release in January 2023, the film broke several Box Office records and collected over Rs 1,050 crores at ticket window. 

'Jawan' was shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. The film will also mark the Hindi debut of south actor Nayanthara. Reports are also doing the round that Shah Rukh might have a double role in the film. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar