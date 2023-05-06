Shah Rukh Khan Announces Release Date Of Action-Thriller Jawan With Special Video, Check Out

New Delhi: The biggest pan-India release of the year 'Jawan' is all set to hit theatres soon. The highly anticipated movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is finally all set to arrive in theatres on September 7, 2023. Both Shah Rukh Khan and his producer wife Gauri Khan took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped a teaser of the film besides announcing its release date.

"#Jawan #7thSeptember2023," read the caption. Shah Rukh also dropped a new poster of the film. The latest announcement from Shah Rukh is no less than a treat for his fans who have been waiting with bated breath for 'Jawan' to hit theatres.

As per reports, 'Jawan' revolves around a man motivated by a deep desire for revenge seeks to right the societal wrongs and fulfill a promise he made years ago. Buzz is strong that Deepika might have a special appearance in the film.

'Jawan' is going to be Shah Rukh's second release of the year after his blockbuster action-thriller film 'Pathaan'. Upon its release in January 2023, the film broke several Box Office records and collected over Rs 1,050 crores at ticket window.

'Jawan' was shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. The film will also mark the Hindi debut of south actor Nayanthara. Reports are also doing the round that Shah Rukh might have a double role in the film. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.