Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines ever since the announcement of his much-anticipated film King. However, the actor was recently hit with rumours suggesting the project might be delayed. Putting an end to the speculation, Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) for a live #AskSRK session to confirm that the film is locked for a December 24, 2026 release.
Reassuring fans that the makers are taking their time to deliver a high-quality product, Shah Rukh Khan wrote:
"Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha, join acchhi wali bana raha hoon....ke Dil ko tasalli mile....Sab ayega...24th Dec se pehle."
Take a look:
Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha join acchhi wali bana raha hoon....ke Dil ko tasalli mile....Sab ayega...24th Dec se pehle. https://t.co/ysRYdgMFRP— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026
Addressing concerns regarding the film's progress, Khan confirmed that director Siddharth Anand and the production team are taking the necessary time to ensure everything is crafted carefully. He shared that the team is working hard behind the scenes to make fans proud:
"Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain...taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King"
Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain...taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King https://t.co/CPnsAhTrzp— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026
When a fan requested him to reveal at least the official trailer, Khan responded that he would interact with fans for now while the trailer will come out later:
"Abhi sirf baat karunga Trailer baad mein.... film is 100 days away na...24th Dec bro"
Abhi sirf baat karunga Trailer baad mein....film is 100 days away na...24th Dec bro https://t.co/s3pZUFALho— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026
During the session, fans also expressed eagerness to hear the film's music. When a user asked, "Ek gaana release kardo sir #king #AskSRK", Khan revealed that singer Arijit Singh is currently polishing the track:
"Kar deta Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. He is a perfectionist takes some time, rightfully."
Kar deta Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. He is a perfectionist takes some time rightfully. https://t.co/2PiCY6cgvG— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026
With the countdown to its release officially underway, King features a high-profile ensemble cast starring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal.
Co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. King is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on December 24, 2026.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.