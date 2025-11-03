Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979598https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/shah-rukh-khan-recreates-kings-dialogue-at-fan-meet-and-greet-watch-2979598.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KING

Shah Rukh Khan Recreates King's Dialogue At Fan Meet And Greet - WATCH

Bollywood stars, dignitaries, and fans united to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday with heartfelt tributes and admiration for the iconic actor.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan Recreates King's Dialogue At Fan Meet And Greet - WATCH(Image: X)

New Delhi: As Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on October 2, 2025, fans were treated to a special gift, the much-awaited title reveal of his upcoming film, King. The makers released a thrilling teaser that instantly set social media ablaze, sparking excitement across the globe.

Director Siddharth Anand Drops Electrifying Teaser

Director Siddharth Anand, known for his blockbuster action spectacles, unveiled the King announcement video on the actor’s birthday. The teaser, packed with powerful visuals and intense dialogues, offered a glimpse into SRK’s much-anticipated upcoming.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actor’s milestone birthday turned into a massive celebration, with thousands of fans gathering for the annual “SRK Day” meet-and-greet event. Khan interacted with his admirers, thanking them for their unwavering support and love.

Also Read | ‘King’ First Look: Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes His Merciless Avatar, Fans Say It’s ‘Show Time!’

A Memorable Moment on Stage

In a heart-stirring highlight of the evening, Shah Rukh recreated one of King’s most powerful dialogues live on stage. His delivery of the line, “Bas unki ankhon mein yeh ehsaas dekha ki yeh unki aakhri saans hai, aur main uski wajah.”

Take a look:

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, the Bollywood fraternity came together to celebrate the ‘King of Bollywood’ with immense love and admiration. Director and choreographer Farah Khan, designer Manish Malhotra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, actors Isha Koppikar and Raghav Juyal, along with several other celebrities, extended heartfelt wishes to SRK, marking the milestone as a day of joy and reverence across the industry.

Cast and Crew Details

King is directed and written by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures. The film is slated for a 2026 release.

Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan as the female lead, marking their sixth collaboration. The film also features Suhana Khan in a pivotal role alongside acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Apologises To Fans On His 60th Birthday Due To THIS Reason

While details about the plot remain tightly under wraps, King is already being hailed as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi Offers Condolences, Extends Support To Families Of Rajasthan Accident
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 03.11.2025: First And Second Round Monday Draw
Karnataka
DKS Set For Karnataka CM Role? Siddaramaiah Vexed By Queries On Succession
Viral post
Gutka Stains At Metro Station Spark Civic Sense Debate On Social Media | Watch
Winter Socks
Best Winter Socks For Warmth And Comfort Available On Myntra
Bihar Election 2025
'Appu, Pappu, Tappu' Enter Bihar Polls As CM Yogi's Remark Draws Oppn's Ire
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 03-11-2025 Assam State Monday Lucky Draw
Tamil Nadu rape
TN Horror: College Student Abducted, Raped Near Airport - Chilling Details
charles coste
Olympic Legend Charles Coste, Paris 2024 Torchbearer, Dies At 101
Bihar Election 2025
Tejashwi Criticises Modi For ‘Katta’ Remark, Says Language Unbecoming Of A PM