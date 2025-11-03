New Delhi: As Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on October 2, 2025, fans were treated to a special gift, the much-awaited title reveal of his upcoming film, King. The makers released a thrilling teaser that instantly set social media ablaze, sparking excitement across the globe.

Director Siddharth Anand Drops Electrifying Teaser

Director Siddharth Anand, known for his blockbuster action spectacles, unveiled the King announcement video on the actor’s birthday. The teaser, packed with powerful visuals and intense dialogues, offered a glimpse into SRK’s much-anticipated upcoming.

The actor’s milestone birthday turned into a massive celebration, with thousands of fans gathering for the annual “SRK Day” meet-and-greet event. Khan interacted with his admirers, thanking them for their unwavering support and love.

A Memorable Moment on Stage

In a heart-stirring highlight of the evening, Shah Rukh recreated one of King’s most powerful dialogues live on stage. His delivery of the line, “Bas unki ankhon mein yeh ehsaas dekha ki yeh unki aakhri saans hai, aur main uski wajah.”

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, the Bollywood fraternity came together to celebrate the ‘King of Bollywood’ with immense love and admiration. Director and choreographer Farah Khan, designer Manish Malhotra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, actors Isha Koppikar and Raghav Juyal, along with several other celebrities, extended heartfelt wishes to SRK, marking the milestone as a day of joy and reverence across the industry.

Cast and Crew Details

King is directed and written by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures. The film is slated for a 2026 release.

Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan as the female lead, marking their sixth collaboration. The film also features Suhana Khan in a pivotal role alongside acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

While details about the plot remain tightly under wraps, King is already being hailed as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.