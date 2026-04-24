Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3040613https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/shah-rukh-khan-s-king-sets-christmas-2026-release-makers-drop-fiery-teaser-watch-3040613.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesShah Rukh Khan’s King sets Christmas 2026 release, makers drop fiery teaser- WATCH
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan’s King sets Christmas 2026 release, makers drop fiery teaser- WATCH

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action-thriller, King, officially confirmed a theatrical release date.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan’s King sets Christmas 2026 release, makers drop fiery teaser- WATCH(Source: Screegrab from teaser)

New Delhi: The makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King confirmed the release date on Friday.

The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer has locked December 24, 2026, as its release date.

The announcement was accompanied by a punchy caption on Instagram. The caption on the post read, “A ROAR loud enough to shake the KINGdom. #KING arriving on 24.12.2026. #ItsKINGTime (sic).”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

King cast and release date

The high-octane film is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who has also directed Pathaan. The film also marks the big Bollywood debut of Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan.

The latest teaser offers glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before fierce avatar, along with intense, death-defying stunts.

Earlier, the makers released a small glimpse into the world of King.

Also Read: ‘King’ First Look: Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes His Merciless Avatar, Fans Say It’s ‘Show Time!’

The film features a star-studded lineup, including Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma among others.

Last year, at his birthday event in November, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed he will be romancing Deepika Padukone in the film.

More about King

King is one of the most anticipated projects.

The reveal last year introduced his silver-haired, action-driven look, an original theme track and a powerful line delivered by the actor, “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon,” triggering widespread reactions across social media platforms.

The film is co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand and is backed by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

The soundtrack is composed by Sachin–Jigar, while the film score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

According to media reports, King is said to be one of India’s most expensive films to date due to its scale, star-studded cast and Hollywood-style stunt design.

A Bollywood Hungama report stated the film's production budget is around Rs 350 crore, excluding additional costs on marketing and promotions, which means it can go even higher. If confirmed, King will be placed among the costliest action films ever produced in India.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal Assembly Election
Women outvote men to smash all-time records in Bengal and Tamil Nadu
MEA Randhir Jaiswal
India slams Trump's 'Hellhole' remark and birthright citizenship rant
mobility
DGCA issues warning letter to IndiGo over airfare caps compliance
West Bengal Election 2026
DNA decodes how pruning 91 lakh names impacted West Bengal’s voting surge
mobility
Govt issues notification to enable use of SAF-blended jet fuel for planes
Indian wedding video
Women on hoverboards serving drinks at wedding leave internet stunned | WATCH
cm bhagwant mann
Punjab-Finland education tie-up: CM Bhagwant Mann on teacher training
Ramayana
Ramayana opening war sequence to not showcase Rama vs Ravana
cheapest countries to visit
World's 'cheapest' nations to travel from India: Check which are visa-free
body scrub
Best Body Scrub Options For Smooth And Glowing Skin On Amazon