Shah Rukh Khan’s King sets Christmas 2026 release, makers drop fiery teaser- WATCH

New Delhi: The makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King confirmed the release date on Friday.

The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer has locked December 24, 2026, as its release date.

The announcement was accompanied by a punchy caption on Instagram. The caption on the post read, “A ROAR loud enough to shake the KINGdom. #KING arriving on 24.12.2026. #ItsKINGTime (sic).”

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King cast and release date

The high-octane film is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who has also directed Pathaan. The film also marks the big Bollywood debut of Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan.

The latest teaser offers glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before fierce avatar, along with intense, death-defying stunts.

Earlier, the makers released a small glimpse into the world of King.

Also Read: ‘King’ First Look: Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes His Merciless Avatar, Fans Say It’s ‘Show Time!’

The film features a star-studded lineup, including Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma among others.

Last year, at his birthday event in November, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed he will be romancing Deepika Padukone in the film.

More about King

King is one of the most anticipated projects.

The reveal last year introduced his silver-haired, action-driven look, an original theme track and a powerful line delivered by the actor, “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon,” triggering widespread reactions across social media platforms.

The film is co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand and is backed by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

The soundtrack is composed by Sachin–Jigar, while the film score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

According to media reports, King is said to be one of India’s most expensive films to date due to its scale, star-studded cast and Hollywood-style stunt design.

A Bollywood Hungama report stated the film's production budget is around Rs 350 crore, excluding additional costs on marketing and promotions, which means it can go even higher. If confirmed, King will be placed among the costliest action films ever produced in India.