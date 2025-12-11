Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 2 Confirmed, Surprise Announcement Made At Dubai Event

New Delhi: There is good news in store for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans as Pathaan is likely to have a sequel. The superstar who is currently in Dubai made the surprised his fans with the announcement of the blockbuster franchise.

According to News18 report, SRK confirmed Pathaan 2 is in the pipeline at a real estate launch in Dubai, where a tower bearing Shah Rukh Khan’s name was unveiled. A video from the launch, has gone viral on social media where a developer said, “Koi blockbuster movie hoti hai toh uska ek sequel hota hai, am I right? Like ‘Pathaan’. ‘Pathaan 2’ aa rahi hai. Toh koi movie aap dekho, toh uska sequel hoga."

Pathaan 2 aa rahi hai

Many users reacted on social media after Pathaan 2 was announced.

At the same event, SRK spoke about many personal and professional highs. He quipped, "I have a bronze DDLJ statue in London, I’ve won a National Award, and now there’s a building in Dubai named after me. I’ve become someone my parents can look down on proudly from heaven. It’s a life-changing moment for me."

About Pathaan 2

Filmfare report suggests Pathaan 2 will begin filming next year, with Chile emerging as a key international backdrop. During Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font’s recent visit to India, filmmakers discussed cinematic collaborations.

Pathaan is a 2023 spy-action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by YRF. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, alongside Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and the first instalment in the universe to establish crossovers between characters from other universe films.

The film follows an exiled RAW agent who works with an ISI agent to take down a former RAW agent turned rogue, who plans to attack India with a deadly lab-generated virus.