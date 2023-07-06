trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631497
SRK’s Pathaan Set To Conquer Japanese Audience After Spectacular Impact In India

Pathaan achieved remarkable success with its global box office earnings surpassing Rs 1,000 crores. It went on to become Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest hit.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  Pathaan hit theatres on January 25 this year.
  • SRK was seen on the big screen after 4 years.
  • The film earned over Rs 1,000 crores globally.

Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning comeback to the silver screen earlier this year, with the much-awaited spy-thriller, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles, Pathaan achieved remarkable success worldwide, with its global box office earnings surpassing Rs 1,000 crores and domestic collections exceeding Rs 500 crores. The movie shattered numerous records since its release on January 25 and went on to become the biggest hit of Shah Rukh Khan’s career. Pathaan also holds the distinction of registering the highest opening collection for a Hindi film in India.

While the movie created a massive impact on audiences across India and has received a generous response on both OTT and television, it is now gearing up for its release in Japan.

As confirmed by the makers, Pathaan will be released in a dubbed version in Japan later this year. A poster of the film in Japanese has been also released. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the poster on Twitter and confirmed the development.


“PATHAAN TO RELEASE IN JAPAN… #YRF’s #Blockbuster #Pathaan will release in #Japan with subtitles… 1 Sept 2023 release… OFFICIAL POSTER for #Japanese market…” he wrote.

Check:

As per the details available, Pathaan will release with subtitles in Japan on September 1, 2023. The announcement has indeed brought excitement among SRK fans in Japan.

The announcement came weeks after it was confirmed that Pathaan will also release in Russia and CIS countries later this month. In what is being called its widest release, the film will hit theatres in Russia and CIS countries like Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Kyrgyzstan on July 13, 2023.

About Pathaan

A part of YRF’s Spy Universe, Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, along with supporting roles by Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The film revolves around a spy Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) who comes back to service to prevent a terrorist attack on India.

