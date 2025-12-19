New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s King has emerged as one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2026, with anticipation running high across social media. It has been nearly two years since fans last saw the Bollywood superstar on the big screen, making the excitement around his return impossible to ignore.

Shah Rukh Khan's Romantic Song Leaked

Recently, a video clip featuring Shah Rukh Khan and his co-star Deepika Padukone went viral online, leaving netizens intrigued. The clip shows SRK looking suave in his salt-and-pepper look, reminiscent of his appearance in the King teaser, while Deepika stuns in a green saree and later a red dress as the two share romantic moments.

The video even ends with the pair sharing a kiss, accompanied by the lyrics, “Main toh behak gaya, tere ishq mein jaanam behak gaya.”

Take a look:

KING SONG LEAKED

Who tf made this pic.twitter.com/6piFMvgSj7 — Sameer (@sameerahmadx) December 18, 2025

This led many to speculate whether the video was a leaked romantic track from King. However, those rumours were soon put to rest. The clip is not an official song from the film but a fan-made AI-generated edit.

The user who originally shared the clip also acknowledged its artificial origins, writing, “Haan, yeh AI hai (Yes, I know it’s AI).” One netizen commented, “All scenes look AI-generated as there are no emotions visible on the faces.”

HA IK AI HAI... thats why i wrote na ( who tf mode this ) — Sameer (@sameerahmadx) December 19, 2025

Meanwhile, excitement around King reached new heights earlier this year when Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on October 2, 2025. Marking the special occasion, the makers officially unveiled the title of the film along with a gripping teaser that instantly set social media abuzz.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, known for his high-octane action entertainers, the announcement video featured striking visuals and intense dialogues, offering a tantalising glimpse into SRK’s next cinematic outing. Adding to the emotional high of the event, Shah Rukh Khan recreated one of the film’s powerful dialogues live on stage, saying, “Bas unki aankhon mein yeh ehsaas dekha ki yeh unki aakhri saans hai, aur main uski wajah.”