KING

Shah Rukh Khan's King Look Copied From Brad Pitt's F1? Director Siddharth Anand BREAKS SILENCE

As Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first look from his much-anticipated film, King, netizens took to social media to compare it to Brad Pitt's F1 visuals, sparking fresh debate on Bollywood copying Hollywood.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 04:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan's King Look Copied From Brad Pitt's F1? Director Siddharth Anand BREAKS SILENCE(Image: X)

New Delhi: The first look of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film King has finally been unveiled, sending fans into a frenzy and creating a buzz across social media.

The short visual released by Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday offers a glimpse of the action-packed 2026 release, showcasing the actor in a rugged ensemble featuring a blue shirt paired with a tan jacket. Netizens quickly took to social media, drawing comparisons between his look and Brad Pitt’s outfit in the upcoming F1.

Director Siddharth Responds To Speculations

Director Siddharth Anand responded to the speculation with humour. In reaction to a viral tweet that questioned why Bollywood films often face trolling, Anand shared laughing emojis and an “okay” gesture, signalling that he was unfazed by plagiarism allegations. The tweet, which humorously critiqued fan debates about originality in Bollywood, placed three images side by side: Shah Rukh in Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), Brad Pitt in F1, and the new King first look.

Take a look

Some fans, however, noted that Shah Rukh Khan’s look in King seems reminiscent of his own style in Jab Harry Met Sejal, now reimagined with a fresh twist for audiences.

About 'King'

King is written and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. The film is slated for a 2026 release.

Also Read | Re-Creation? Fans Spot Similarities In Shah Rukh Khan's King Look To Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie

Deepika Padukone stars opposite Shah Rukh Khan, marking the sixth time the iconic duo will share screen space. Additionally, Suhana Khan will play a pivotal role alongside acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

While plot details remain under wraps, King is already generating massive anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting further teasers and updates ahead of its release.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

