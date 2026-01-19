New Delhi: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand recently dropped a cryptic post which fans are speculating is about the upcoming announcement regarding King movie's release date. The film will bring back Siddharth and Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan.

Siddharth Anand tweeted

the date.. — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 18, 2026

According to Bollywood Hungama report, the makers of the movie are eyeing Christmas 2026 as the release date of King. This is avoid a clash with Ranbir Kapoor's epic release Ramayana starring Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey among others.

However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers or the actor as yet.

About King and Its Cast

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King will feature Shah Rukh Khan as a don who takes on a mentorship role for a young woman, played by his daughter, Suhana Khan, marking their first project together.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan (who plays the antagonist), Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma. The project promises to be a high-octane drama that charts the transformation of a feared don into a mentor, setting the stage for an emotional and powerful on-screen dynamic between SRK and Suhana.

While plot details under wraps, King is already high on the excitement levels among fans.