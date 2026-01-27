O’Romeo’ New Song: Following the strong buzz around its trailer, Sajid Nadiadwala backed O’Romeo makers have just dropped the second song, ‘Aashiqon Ki Colony’. This high-energy dance number is infused with a distinct 90s aura with contemporary beats, featuring none other than Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani.

The song brings together an iconic creative trio. Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, written by Gulzar, and voiced by Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali, Aashiqon Ki Colony carries a playful spirit that feels rooted yet refreshed.

Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani have joined forces for the first time, grooving to the vibrant track. While Shahid dons a rugged new avatar, stunner Disha exudes confidence and ease - making their reel chemistry drool worthy.

About O’Romeo

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film features Shahid Kapoor in the role of a ruthless gangster obsessively in love with Triptii Dimri’s character. ​Sajid Nadiadwala presents O’Romeo, a film releasing this Valentine’s Week on February 13, 2026.

The film marks Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s fourth collaboration after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia in a special appearance.