Shahid Kapoor And Pooja Hegde’s 'Deva' Makes Strong Debut With Rs 5.78 Cr Nett

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Deva has opened to a solid start, grossing ₹5.78 crore nett on its first day of release. This impressive figure marks the second-highest opening of 2025, fueled by strong audience interest, positive reviews, and a buzz that has steadily built up through word-of-mouth.

Audiences are praising Deva for its gripping storyline, intense thrills, high production values, and Shahid Kapoor’s standout performance as a rebellious cop. The film's action-packed sequences and the strong screen presence of Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati have also earned positive feedback, contributing to growing excitement on social media and industry circles. With a particularly strong reception in metro cities, the film is poised for a strong weekend showing.

In addition to its domestic success, Deva has also performed well internationally, earning ₹3.49 crore on its opening day in overseas markets, bringing its total global gross to ₹10.31 crore. The film's domestic gross stands at ₹6.82 crore, highlighting its broad appeal across both local and international audiences.

Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva hit theatres on 31st January 2025 and continues to attract audiences.