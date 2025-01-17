Advertisement
DEVA

Shahid Kapoor And Pooja Hegde Unveil New Posters For Deva Ahead Of Trailer Release

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde unveil striking new posters for Deva, with the action-packed trailer set to drop today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2025, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shahid Kapoor And Pooja Hegde Unveil New Posters For Deva Ahead Of Trailer Release (Image: @roykapurfilms/Instagram)

New Delhi: The excitement surrounding Deva is reaching new heights as Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films drop striking new posters for the much-anticipated action thriller. Following the buzz created by the teaser and the track "Bhasad Macha," Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's sizzling on-screen chemistry has captivated audiences, raising expectations for the film. To meet the growing demand, the makers have decided to release the trailer today, January 17, at 1:00 PM, giving fans an early peek into the high-octane thriller.

In addition to the trailer, two dynamic new posters were revealed. Shahid Kapoor’s intense and gritty look, complete with bold red-tinted sunglasses, sets the tone for a drama-packed, action-filled ride. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde's poster teases a character full of mystery and allure, adding a layer of intrigue to the film.

Take A Look:

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying action thriller set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025. Fans can look forward to the explosive trailer dropping today, offering a glimpse into the gripping action and drama that the film promises to deliver.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

