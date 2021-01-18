Shahid Kapoor announces release date for upcoming film 'Jersey' with unseen still, see pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor upcoming film ‘Jersey’ is all set for a Diwali release. The actor took to social media to announce that the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 5.

Sharing an unseen still from the sports-drama, he made the announcement saying he is proud of his journey for this film.

He posted a picture in which he is seen holding a bat and is dressed in a cricket uniform.

Shahid captioned his post saying, "JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM ...."

Shahid's upcoming sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. It also stars Mrunal Thakur.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

The actor recently shared a post to his Instagram story asking filmmakers for a fun film in which he can dance and said his wife demanded that he sign a fun story next. Shahid and his wife are currently enjoying a vacation in Goa.