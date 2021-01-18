हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor announces release date for upcoming film 'Jersey' with unseen still, see pic

Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Jersey' to release on November 5.

Shahid Kapoor announces release date for upcoming film &#039;Jersey&#039; with unseen still, see pic
Credit: Instagram / @shahidkapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor upcoming film ‘Jersey’ is all set for a Diwali release. The actor took to social media to announce that the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 5.

Sharing an unseen still from the sports-drama, he made the announcement saying he is proud of his journey for this film.

He posted a picture in which he is seen holding a bat and is dressed in a cricket uniform.

Shahid captioned his post saying, "JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM ...."

 

 

Shahid's upcoming sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. It also stars Mrunal Thakur.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

The actor recently shared a post to his Instagram story asking filmmakers for a fun film in which he can dance and said his wife demanded that he sign a fun story next. Shahid and his wife are currently enjoying a vacation in Goa.

 

